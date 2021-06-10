It’s no secret that Bow Wow has been linked to several beautiful and successful women. Yet, during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Bow Weezy explained how using his love life as a musical muse almost got him in some hot water.

In January, Bow Wow revealed that he would be releasing an album inspired by some of his famous and most impactful exes. But instead of keeping things ambiguous, Bow was seemingly prepared to namedrop these women while addressing the highs and lows of their relationships. According to Bow Wow, the concept didn’t sit well with fans because it was misunderstood so he decided to scrap the entire idea out of respect to his past partners.

“What it was, I said I wanted to draw inspiration from my past relationships,” Bow Wow said around the interview’s 20-minute mark. “Like when I did ‘Outta My System’ that was after my break up with the world knows, right? … So for me, I was like, ‘Damn, I wanna do an album where I got like nine ‘Outta My Systems’ records.’ Where do I draw the inspiration from? It has to come from real-life experiences. I think people kind of got it misconstrued.”

Bow Wow wasn’t at The Breakfast Club alone. The rapper was joined by his friend, singer, and marketing extraordinaire, Ray J. The two made an impromptu visit to the show after hanging out at Diddy’s post-pandemic New York City homecoming celebration. Ray J explained to the hosts that he and Bow Wow were around Love to learn from the mogul as well as have a good time. They also were there to provide good energy to Puff as he grieves through a series of heavy losses.

“We want to bring the inspiration to him,” Ray J said. “But watching him and how he works, people can see the fun that we having but there’s so much more to it.”

Watch Ray J and Bow Wow’s appearance on The Breakfast Club above.