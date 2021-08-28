If the controversial decision to let DaBaby perform didn’t put a stop to Boosie Badazz’s Boosie Bash, apparently a hurricane won’t either.

The rapper’s Saturday Baton Rouge show at A.W. Mumford Stadium is still happing as planned, Boosie shared on Instagram Saturday, despite Hurricane Ida making its way to Louisiana and expecting to hit land on Sunday. The state’s Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents of the storm on Saturday, sharing that it’s set to hit the southeastern coast of the state after likely intensifying as a Category 4 storm, potentially making it the strongest storm to touch the state since the 1850s, WAFB 9 reports.

“No cancelation. We still on,” Boosie said on Instagram of the event. “It’s a beautiful day. Just talked to Lil Baby just talked to Da Baby, they’re getting on a jet. Boosie Bash is still on. Y’all better bring y’all ass.”

Other events across the state have been cancelled due to the oncoming storm, such as the New Orleans Saints pre-season game at the Superdome, as evacuations take place in different parts of the state. Those living outside the levee system in New Orleans, and in the communities of Lake Catherine, Irish Bayou and Venetian Isles were ordered to evacuate Friday, according to the Weather Channel.

In Baton Rouge, where Boosie Bash is set to take place, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has tweeted throughout this week warning residents of the storm and providing resources for staying safe indoors.