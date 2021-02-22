Bobby Shmurda is rumored to be coming home on Tuesday. Although he will undoubtedly return to a lot of fanfare, the rapper made it clear that he’s going to have his priorities in order upon his conditional release.

Shmurda’s mother, Leslie Pollard, told TMZ that Bobby won’t be taking the Gucci Mane approach by making the studio his first post-prison stop. Instead, the rapper will enjoy quality family time—including a nice dinner—as soon as he’s released. After the dinner, Bobby wants to take things slow and ease his way back into his craft.

This slow, but steady, approach to making music doesn’t mean Shmurda is abandoning his passions. Pollard assured fans that once he finds a balance then her son will be spending almost all of his time in the studio. But, it’s important that Shmurda adheres to the regulations of his conditional release like checking in with his parole officer.

Bobby Shmurda’s conditional release was moved up to Feb. 23. This is 10 months earlier than his original release date and follows his close friend and co-defendant Rowdy Rebel’s release. In fact, it was Rowdy who confirmed to fans that Shmurda would be coming home this week.

“We definitely gon’ show up to Summer Jam,” Rowdy said during an interview with Hot 97. “I normally wouldn’t speak on my brother’s behalf, but I know my brother ain’t gonna miss Summer Jam … Some things are just mandatory, and Summer Jam is mandatory.”

Everyone is anticipating Shmurda’s return to be a big one. While speaking with Billboard, Quavo confirms that he’ll be personally picking him up from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility.

“I’m going to get my guy,” he said. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir.”

On Monday, a message was shared on Bobby’s Instagram Stories with the rapper thanking fans for their support. “Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me. I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”