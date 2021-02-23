Bobby Shmurda is back.

Early Tuesday morning, Bobby was released from the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York. The release, as previously reported, was roughly 10 months earlier than initially expected. He was confirmed earlier this month to have been made eligible for a conditional release, which means the remainder of his sentence will be served under community supervision until the max expiration date of Feb. 23, 2026.

BOBBY SHMURDA IS A FREE MAN 🚨pic.twitter.com/Wq4oZRh16T — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 23, 2021

In a social media clip shared shortly after the news broke on Tuesday, Bobby was seen celebrating his release in a FaceTime call with his mother Leslie Pollard:

“Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” a message shared to Bobby’s IG prior to his release said. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Pollard also spoke with TMZ earlier this week about her son’s immediate post-release plans. According to that report, Bobby is aiming to “keep it chill” by first spending time with his family (including enjoying a special dinner) before diving back into his proven craft.

Bobby’s longtime friend Rowdy Rebel looked ahead to the release with a special tribute message posted to IG earlier this month. Bobby, as has been widely reported, famously took a plea deal to help Rowdy back in 2016.

“I thank god I got a friend like you I could call a brother,” Rowdy said on IG.

Of course, Bobby’s release has been cause for celebration for fans and fellow artists alike: