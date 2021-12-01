Bobby Shmurda’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of his new project. The Brooklyn rapper has dropped off a few new songs, with “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)” being his first since getting out from prison back in February. He had also been teasing his next mixtape, but has been silent about it as of late.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old shared an update regarding his project on Instagram and subsequently deleted it. According to a screenshot via the Shade Room, Shmurda explained he doesn’t have any control over when his tape will drop, and that his label is getting in the way.

“I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I jus turned 27 and honestly idk when shit dropping so don’t ask me shit go ask them mf’s since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!”

Shmurda is signed to Epic Records and managed by Roc Nation, so it’s unclear who the culprit is in this situation. Back in August, the month before Bobby dropped “No Time for Sleep,” he told fans he’s constantly on the move, which is to blame for his lack of music. “I’m Bizzy running round needed some time to breathe they had me locked up In the pins doing 23!” he wrote.

Since the freestyle, Bobby Shmurda has released the songs “Cartier Lens” and “Splash.” He also recently revealed he wants to make a strip club anthem with Adele.