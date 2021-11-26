Bobby Shmurda wants to add Adele to his ever-growing list of collaborators.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter to propose he and the Grammy-winning singer join forces in the studio. However, Shmurda doesn’t seem interested in doing a tear-jerker ballad like the ones Adele has become known for. Nope. He wants the British star to step out of her comfort zone and deliver a track for the club—a gentleman’s club to be exact.

“You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem,” he wrote.

Shmurda’s tweet came less than a week after Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, her first full-length project since 2015’s 25. Shortly before the album’s release, Adele revealed she had allowed Drake to listen to the album about a year before its release, and suggested she had no intentions of dropping a “club banger.”

“I played it to Drake last year when he was in town. And I was like, ‘Is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely,’ but that’s it really,’” she recalled during an interview with Capital Breakfast. “… It’s always about how it makes me feel, quality control is my forté, and I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life. People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me.”

Bobby clearly disagrees.