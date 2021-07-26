Just six months after his release from prison, Bobby Shmurda stopped by Desus and Mero’s late-night Showtime show on Sunday and discussed what it’s like adjusting to being home.

“Honestly, it’s mixed emotions,” said the rapper. “Some days is work, and some days it’s like, man, I’m home. You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home. When you come home, you gotta see everything and what’s what. What’s this? What’s that? That’s what’s really been going on. I’m trying to see what’s this and what’s that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulse.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bobby gives a brief update on music, including his collaboration with Migos: “We got all types of different music coming out,” he said. “We got the Shmurda shit coming out. We got the Shmigos shit coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”

Back in February, Shmurda was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York after serving six years of his seven-year sentence. Bobby was arrested in 2014 and charged with a variety of crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug dealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016, but was eligible for early release based on time he had served before pleading guilty and for good behavior in prison.

Watch Bobby Shmurda’s full interview with Desus and Mero up top.