After a video that Blueface filmed showing several women sleeping in bunk beds and getting tattoos began trending this week, the rapper has decided to further explain the circumstances.

In the clip that’s been making rounds, Blueface walks through his crib and asks the women if they’re ready to get tattoos, waking some up from their bunk beds and eventually filming one of them getting inked.

Some have compared the clip to R. Kelly, who has been accused of housing women in a Georgia home and sexually, physically, and emotionally abusing them, while others have compared it to a cult.

In response, the rapper asked his Twitter followers “Wtf is a cult?”

He continued, sharing that the women were staying in the home for the filming of his Onlyfans show Blue Girls Club, which borrows elements from Bad Girls Club.

“For those who are curious my show is a 3 week series I move women in from all over the US fly them out to cali put them under one roof I own 2 homes I don’t stay there I take care of all there financial needs while they are here i promote there brands etc we film all day tune in,” Blueface tweeted.

He continued, saying that for the show, “we don’t tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women so the women do tend to grow interest in each other because of this but they are adults at the end of the day it’s only so much I can control so what they do with each other is apart of the show.”

Blueface also compared the sleeping conditions for his series to those of America’s Next Top Model, writing, “Americas next top model was on bunk beds but y’all mad at me.”