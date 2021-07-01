Biz Markie has not died, NBC News reports, citing a statement from the rapper’s manager.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Biz Markie’s rep, Jenni Izumi, wrote.

Izumi continued, “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Izumi did not give information regarding the specifics of Markie’s current condition.

The artist’s rep released the statement after reports of Markie’s death began to spread online and people began sharing their condolences.