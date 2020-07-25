New York rapper Biz Markie, perhaps best known for his 1989 single "Just a Friend," has reportedly been hospitalized for weeks.

TMZ reports that Markie's representative has confirmed that he's not in hospital due to the coronavirus, and that he's been hospitalized because he suffers from Type II Diabetes. At the current time, he's in a hospital in Maryland, and his exact condition us known. It has been indicated, however, that it could be serious. "He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome," the representative added.

Biz Markie was diagnosed with Type II Diabetes around 2010, and in 2013 he spoke with New York Daily News about what his experience. Thanks to a new diet and exercising, he said he was able to go from 385 to 244 pounds. "I walk. I do the treadmill, I walk around the mall," he said. "I do a little crunches with my stomach, not that much. Just enough to get the engine going cha-cha-cha-cha-cha-cha! Vroooommmmm." In a later interview with ABC News, he said that he decided to take action regarding his weight because "I wanted to live." He added, "Since I have to be a diabetic, if I didn't make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse."

Hopefully he is able to make a recovery and return home soon.