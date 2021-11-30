Nearly four years after From the Bayou’s release date came and went, Birdman announced via Instagram that his YoungBoy Never Broke Again collab project is finally dropping this week.

“FROM THA BAYOU #STUNNA and TOP this FRIDAY 12/3,” Birdman wrote on Instagram in the sole post currently on his profile. “NEVA BROKE AGAIN #RICHGANG 🦅.”

The Louisiana pair teased the nine-track, guest-free mixtape in early 2018, saying it would arrive March 22, but the date passed without a peep. Neither artist offered clarification surrounding the delay. YoungBoy released “Through the Storm” days later, which seemed to indicate the project was incoming, but the track was ultimately included on YoungBoy’s debut studio album Until Death Call My Name.

In the intervening time, Birdman dropped the collab album Just Another Gangsta with Juvenile in 2019.

Birdman’s announcement comes days after YouTube mysteriously wiped out YoungBoy’s entire catalog from their platform. The Baton Rouge rapper had more than 9 billion views, and has often dropped music on YouTube before anywhere else, appeasing the loyal fanbase he built on the site. NBA YoungBoy most recently posted a track called “Safe Then Sorry” on YouTube, which disappeared amid the deletion. He even released an entire project solely on YouTube in 2020 titled Until I Return before putting it on streaming services.

Neither YouTube nor YoungBoy have commented on the reason for the wipe.

The rapper was also recently released on a $500,000 bond in relation to firearm charges that landed him in a Louisiana jail for six months. He is under house arrest in Utah.