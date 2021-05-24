It can be tough for two rockstars to co-exist.

During Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, chart titan DaBaby picked up a major win for Top Rap Song for his Hot 100 topper “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch. And the competition for the award— including “Savage” and “WAP”—was surely tough. But it was another rockstar who made himself known during DaBaby’s big moment, albeit accidentally: Post Malone.

As DaBaby accepted the award, the BBMAs accidentally played Post Malone and 21 Savage’s 2018 track “Rockstar.” As it played when he walked on the stage, DaBaby pointed at his new trophy and said, “It’s me, It’s me, I’ll live with that,” before working into his speech.

The Billboard Music Awards mistakenly played “Rockstar” by Post Malone instead of DaBaby while he was accepting his award. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/nODYsbfyKM — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 24, 2021

Of course, plenty of people pointed out the mix-up on Twitter, poking fun at the moment, which didn’t seem to bother DaBaby too much.

Both “Rockstar” tracks are no stranger to the charts, claiming the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 during each of their respective release years. Posty also won Top Rap Song at the 2018 show for his own “Rockstar.”

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the minor snafu.