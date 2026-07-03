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Rockstar Games Reportedly Making Workers Go Without Pay to Get 'GTA 6' Out on Time
Pop Culture

‘GTA 6’ Workers Say Deadlines Are Driving Long Hours Ahead of Release

Anonymous reviews from India to the U.S. describe long hours and crunch as Rockstar pushes toward ‘GTA 6’s’ November 2026 release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert performing in a red outfit with red hair on the left; Ebro Darden in a Royals jersey and cap on the right.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Agrees With Ebro That They're Not a Rockstar by His Definition

The rapper spoke with us about Ebro's recent statements and also called him a "good guy."

Trey Alston622 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'GTA VI' Trailer Introduces Fans to Long-Awaited Continuation of 'Grand Theft Auto' (UPDATE)

10 years after 'Grand Theft Auto V' changed gaming forever, Rockstar is rewarding the patience of fans with a new trailer for the next installment.

Trace William Cowen956 days ago
Header Rockstar Energy Angus Cloud BBC Promo
Pop Culture

Rockstar Energy Drink and Angus Cloud Create Capsule Collection with Billionaire Boys Club for ComplexCon

Rockstar Energy Drink and Angus Cloud prepare to drop exclusive capsule collection with lifestyle line Billionaire Boys Club for ComplexCon 2022.

Brandon Constantine1337 days ago
Screenshot from the trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.'
Pop Culture

Rockstar Games Shares Trailer and Release Date for 'Grand Theft Auto' Remastered Trilogy

Rockstar has confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated remastered collection of 'Grand Theft Auto' games alongside a new trailer.

Joe Price1729 days ago
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A 'Grand Theft Auto' fan crashes a TV event in Germany.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto' Fan Interrupts German TV Show to Ask What's Going on With 'GTA 6'

A 'Grand Theft Auto' fan in Germany walked onto the set of a live TV show to ask the moderator directly, "Where the hell is GTA 6? I’m still waiting for GTA 6!"

Gavin Evans1782 days ago
dababy rockstar blm remix
Music

DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Featuring Roddy Ricch

DaBaby has released a remix to the No. 1 song that addresses the ongoing police brutality protests that have been going down across the country.

Abel Shifferaw2226 days ago
dababy roddy
Music

DaBaby's "Rockstar" f/ Roddy Ricch Ascends to No. 1 on Billboard 100

DaBaby's Roddy Ricch-featuring "Rockstar" has climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100, up from No. 3. It entered the chart at No. 9 in early May.

tara mahadevan2230 days ago
gta early development
Pop Culture

New 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Is Reportedly in Early Development From Rockstar

'Grand Theft Auto V' was released all the way back in 2013.

Abel Shifferaw2283 days ago
21
Music

21 Savage's Management Reached Out to Artists to Perform His "Rockstar" Verse at the Grammys

21 Savage's co-manager Kei Henderson revealed that she worked hard to make sure a gesture in support of freeing the rapper would happen.

Joe Price2713 days ago
Post Debut Numbers
Music

Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Debuts at No. 1

The album is already certified platinum.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2994 days ago
Lauryn Hill at he 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Music

Lauryn Hill and Andra Day Pay Tribute to Nina Simone at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Lauryn Hill and Andra Day delivered moving performances of Nina Simone's music at the at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Katherine Barner3015 days ago
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