The current mood among Beyoncé fans is one of celebration, as the “Be Alive” singer and Ivy Park owner has officially joined TikTok.

Indeed, after fans started spotting the account on Thursday night, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a succinct tweet announcing that Bey “has entered the chat.” The message was paired with a screenshot of the account showing a then-current followers count of just over 19,000.

At the time of this writing, Beyoncé’s newly launched official TikTok account did not have a profile picture (despite one showing up mere hours earlier) and had amassed more than 160,000 followers. For now, the bio reads, simply, “No bio yet.”

Of course, fans are suspecting the TikTok account launch to be a sign that new music could be on the horizon, though no formal announcements of such a thing have been made. The 28-time Grammy winner’s most recent studio album, Lemonade, marked its fifth anniversary earlier this year.

The aforementioned “Be Alive,” released in November, is featured in the critically acclaimed film King Richard, playing during an end credits sequence. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. Speaking on how the track came to fruition back in October, Smith said it all started with a screening of the film.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

As for what’s next, Beyoncé revealed back in August that she had been in the studio for a year and a half, adding that new music is on the way.