Beyoncé is inviting fans to join her in the Halls of Ivy.

The “Be Alive” artist stars in the new campaign video for her Ivy Park label’s latest collaborative collection with Adidas. Also featured in the larger campaign are James Harden, Ava Phillippe, Natalia Bryant, Jalen Green, and Deacon Phillippe.

Fans can expect a total of 89 different apparel styles, four footwear styles, and 11 accessory styles in the new, inclusive Halls of Ivy collection. Of note is the Savage sneaker (available in cream white, wild pine, and night indigo), the Super Sleek Boot, a sequin duster, a faux leather skirt, a bodysuit, and a patchwork puffer. The new pieces will launch exclusively via the Adidas for 24 hours on Dec. 9, with a wider worldwide launch set for Dec. 10.

In the meantime, get a closer look via the new campaign video up top and a range of lookbook shots below.

Halls of Ivy is preceded in Ivy Park and Adidas’ collaborative history by Ivy Park Rodeo, which launched in August with a focus on celebrating the sustaining influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé released the aforementioned “Be Alive,” taken from the Will Smith-starring King Richard biopic about Venus and Serena Williams’ father. Revisit the track’s official lyric video below.