Producer tags were first used as a way for beatmakers to identify themselves on songs, but they have turned into much more than that over time. At this point, hearing the right producer tag at the perfect time can be the most exciting part of a whole song. If a chill didn't run down your spine when Metro Boomin's "If Young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you" tag transitioned into "Tay Keith, fuck these n****s up" at the end of "Don't Come Out The House," there might be something wrong with you. In honor of these great moments, we've ranked the very best drops. To keep the list concise, we've only included one tag per producer. If you don’t agree with our picks, take an expert’s opinion on it—we had Pi’erre Bourne on as a guest on Complex Brackets and had him choose his favorites.

Without further ado, these are the 25 best hip-hop producer tags: