The first week of 2021 is off to a great start. Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Wale teamed up for their hard-hitting collaboration, “The Hurt Business.” Saweetie and Doja Cat celebrate friendship on their new anthem “Best Friend.” And dvsn return with a cover of a 2008 radio hit. This week’s list also includes tracks from slowthai, ASAP Rocky, RMR, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow out Spotify for the updates on the latest hits here.