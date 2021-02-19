It’s been a little slow for new music releases in the last month, but this week, we’re seeing a few more drops from some heavy-hitters. Chris Brown and Young Thug recruited Mulatto, Lil Durk, and Future for the “Go Crazy Remix.” Lil Yachty and Kodak Black connected on their dizzying single “Hit Bout It. And CJ is continuing to dish out drill records with “Set.” This week’s list also includes new songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Jim Jones, and more.

Continue for our picks and make sure to check out our accompanying Best New Music playlist on Spotify here.