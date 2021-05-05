Benny the Butcher continues to introduce fans to the plugs he’s met by dropping the video for the project’s latest single, “Overall,” on Wednesday.

For this video, Benny and Plugs I Met 2 producer, Harry Fraud, allowed themselves to interact with Chinx by creating an aminated visual that in late legend. Together, they creatively bring their colorful lyrics to life.

“Overall” comes after Benny the Butcher announced his first post-COVID tour, The Burden of Plugs. On this run, Benny will be performing tracks from both of his popular albums, Burden of Proof and Plugs I Met 2.

He’s also riding the high of his acclaimed featured verses including his appearances on Freddie Gibbs’s Alfredo and Royce da 5’9”’s The Allegory.

Benny will be followed closely by his Griselda brother, Conway The Machine. Conway and his Drumwork artists will be joined on the Love Will Get You Killed tour by StoveGod Cooks.

Both Benny the Butcher and Conway The Machine will be hitting the road this fall. Tickets for their respective tours are on sale now on the Griselda website.