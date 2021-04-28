Conway the Machine is taking his talents on the road.

On Wednesday, Conway announced his Love Will Get You Killed Tour. The run will begin Sept. 8 in Atlanta and continue through Oct. 19 in Houston. Along with the great Stove God Cooks, Conway will be accompanied by artists associated with his Drumwork Music Group. Exclusive merch will be available for those in attendance.

Conway’s dates arrive after his Griselda brother Benny the Butcher announced he’ll be cracking the COVID code with a tour of his own.

“It’s MY turn now!!” Conway said in an Instagram post showing the tour’s flyer. “I’m back on road and it feels amazing!! this time I’m wit my dawg @godcooks and all my @drumworkmusic family, I got some other special guests pullin up, I got exclusive merch, this the tour u don’t wanna miss!!!”

The Love Will Get You Killed Tour will be a platform for Conway to perform the onslaught of music he’s created during the pandemic. The latest of these tapes is his new project La Maquina, which features Ludacris, 2 Chainz, J.I.D, and more. And for Conway’s die-hard fans, hopefully the rapper will perform some tracks from his major-label debut, too. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday.