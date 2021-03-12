The Butcher is here.

Griselda’s Benny The Butcher dropped off “Thanksgiving” on Friday. For this track, Benny lets a Harry Fraud instrumental turn his life into the rap version of Snowfall.

“Let me take you back to that blue building back in the day/While trapping 2 for 15, plus that was my age,” Benny raps over the soulful sample. “From that little stage, 2 to 3 years I mastered my ways/We’d be the Jacksons of yay if they gave out plaques for the game.”

After taking listeners down memory lane, Benny paints a picture that’s similar to a limping Franklin Saint—a wounded kingpin who is still controlling the game despite the bullets.

“Want a meeting with BSF, then be a check writer/In therapy, learning to walk again/Fought ‘em in a robbery, they shot me/I’m back cocky in the jewelry that I bought again,” Benny spits. “They want me the post when I slide, to say I’m gangster/Trust me, it won’t make us the ‘gram/It’ll make us the papers.”

“Thanksgiving” is fans’ introduction to Benny’s highly anticipated project, The Plugs I Met 2 which will be released on March 19. The Plugs I Met 2 is produced exclusively by Harry Fraud with features from the late Chinx Drugs, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, and more.

Listen to Benny The Butcher’s new single, “Thanksgiving,” up top via YouTube or below through Spotify.