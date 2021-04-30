Bebe Rexha has just unleashed her latest single, “Die for a Man,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The track is set to appear on her highly anticipated sophomore album, Better Mistakes, which also features appearances from Ty Dolla Signs, Doja Cat, Rick Ross, and others.

We already know Lil Uzi Vert is a rockstar, so the energized guitar that Bebe Rexha tags onto “Die for a Man” fits both of their aesthetics perfectly. The interesting cameo from Uzi on this song speaks to the vibe that Rexha is going for on her upcoming album. Working with a wide variety of artists like Rick Ross on one track and Travis Barker on another, Bebe Rexha makes sure to put all of her talents on full display.

When discussing one of her previously released singles, “Sabotage,” Rexha explained that it’s one of the most painfully honest songs on the album.

“‘Sabotage’ is one of the most vulnerable songs on my new album, ‘Better Mistakes,’” she said. “It’s just as beautiful as it is painfully honest. I admit to getting in my own way when things are going well. I know I am not alone in experiencing self-sabotage during life’s most precious moments, and this ballad is an acknowledgment that sometimes we are our own worst enemy.”

Bebe Rexha also released a song and music video for her other single, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” featuring Doja Cat in October of last year.

Listen to Bebe Rexha’s new song “Die for a Man” featuring Lil Uzi Vert down below.