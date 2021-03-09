British rapper Pa Salieu has partnered with Beats as part of the brand’s new Beats Flex campaign, with supporting commercial visuals directed by rising South London director Gabriel Moses.

After enjoying a breakthrough 2020 with the drop of his critically-acclaimed debut album, Send Them To Coventry, Pa has established himself as one the most exciting artists out of the UK. And he’s kept the momentum going in 2021, starting off the year by winning the BBC’s coveted ‘Sound Of...’ award and now joining forces with Beats as part of a new partnership around their Beats Flex headphones.

Securing The Sound of 2021, the rise of @King_Salieu is clear, but he’s only just getting warmed up. 👑



Which of his tracks in the past year have been on repeat for you? #BeatsFlex pic.twitter.com/6lhUTQqaJS — Beats By Dre UK (@beatsbydreUK) March 8, 2021

The Beats Flex campaign visuals and photography was captured by another one of the UK’s most exciting creative forces: 22-year-old director Gabriel Moses.

Moses recently connected with Pa for the cover of Dazed mag’s most recent issue to talk about his rise out of Coventry—with this new commerical again finding Pa reflecting on his rise out of the city and discovering the sense of community he’s sought after his entire life.

“For me, community is unity,” he said in a recent interview with Hypebeast. “In my community, where I’m coming from, it’s different kinds of people from all around the world; you realise that everyone is different. I’ve had so many people from different backgrounds, different upbringings, but going through the exact same things. Community is the energy that kept us close.”

Peep the new Beat Flex commerical above.