After consulting 161 music industry experts—including writers, editors, radio presenters, TV producers and previous nominees Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice, AJ Tracey, and Charli XCX—the BBC have announced their full longlist for the Sound Of 2021. Among the nominees are a few Complex favourites, such as Pa Salieu, Greentea Peng, Bree Runway and Berwyn, several of whom we tipped for big things this year . The list has a pretty solid success rate in terms of predicting who will go on to have huge levels of success: Adele, Ray BLK and Sam Smith have all won in the past, and last year saw Celeste beat YUNGBLUD and Arlo Parks to the top spot and went on to be the first artist to record an original song for the annual John Lewis Christmas advert.



The winner will be announced on Thursday January 7, 2021. See the full list of nominees down below:

Alfie Templeman

Berwyn

Bree Runway

Dutchavelli

Girl In Red

Greentea Peng

Griff

Holly Humberstone

Pa Salieu

The Lathums