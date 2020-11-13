Pa Salieu, one of UK rap's most exciting new talents, has just shared his highly-anticipated debut mixtape, Send Them To Coventry. The 15-track project caps off a breakthrough 2020 for Pa Salieu, whose profile has blown up massively since dropping "Frontline" at the top of the year.

Send Them To Coventry does exactly that, with "Block Boy" setting the tone for the rest of the record: "My name is Pa, I'm from Hillside," he raps, "bust gun, dodge slugs, got touched, skipped death." Featuring fellow rising stars M1llionz, Mahalia and BackRoad Gee, as well as Trinidad's Boy Boy and a number of local MCs from Coventry, the tape also features varied and highly-accomplished production from the likes of Jevon, Kwes Darko and Yussef Days.

Mixtape Send Them To Coventry is finally out now, grateful for everyone who has been on this journey with me, it’s only the start!

Finally on 4% ❗️

Can’t wait to continue this journey with all of you 👑🖤 BLESSINGS ALWAYS 🖤https://t.co/BrXyialAEn pic.twitter.com/RLNZ0Phheu — PA SALIEU (@KING_SALIEU) November 13, 2020

Fusing these refreshing sonics with an irrepressible energy and ice-cold delivery, Pa's first tape gives us a more personal insight into an artist who's appeared on a flurry of magazine covers and in campaigns for Givenchy and Burberry in the last few months. Send Them To Coventry projects Pa's original sound and raw ability to new levels, and is very much an essential listen.

Stream Send Them To Coventry in full below.