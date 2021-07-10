It’s that time of the year again.

Former President Barack Obama has shared yet another curated playlist—a tradition that he’s stayed true to for several years now—for summer 2021. Some of Obama’s most popular playlists include his end-of-year compilations, where he ranks some of his favorite tracks from the last 12 months, but seasonal playlists give the former commander-in-chief more wiggle room in terms of how recent the tracks can be.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” President Obama tweeted Saturday. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

In case you were wondering what Obama is bumping on his way to interviews or public appearances after his eight years in office, one thing is clear: He really likes his Lil Baby features.

Obama’s summer playlist features two tracks that include the Atlanta rap star along with Drake’s “Wants And Needs” and H.E.R.’s “Find A Way.” There’s also a handful of other tracks in the hip-hop and R&B universe: Sabrina Claudio’s “Frozen,” J. Cole’s “Neighbors,” SZA’s “Good Days,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jay-Z’s “Allure,” Migos’ “Straightenin,” and more. Just like the rest of us, Obama is probably waiting on that Silk Sonic record too, as he threw “Leave The Door Open” in the mix as well.

Some older classics on the compilation include Stevie Wonder’s “If You Really Love Me,” Ella Fitzgerald’s “Lush Life,” and “Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles. Plus, there’s some Rihanna (“Desperado”), so he’s likely anxious for a new Riri drop, too.

Additionally, Obama dropped his summer reading list featuring titles from Rumaan Alam and Te-Ping Chen, which you can view below.