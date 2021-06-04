2021 has been a banner year for Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican entertainer has made waves in the WWE, secured multiple Billboard Music Awards, delivered a stellar performance at the 63rd Annual Grammys, and made his first musical appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Tonight, Bad Bunny continues that momentum with the release of his new track “Yonaguni” and its official video. The song, which was named after a Japanese island, marks the artist’s first official since since the Rosalía-assisted “La Noche De Anoche,” which appeared on his 2020 No. 1 album, El Último Tour del Mundo.

Bad Bunny gave a fans a little taste of the visual earlier this week, when he shared a clip of himself sitting in a sushi restaurant before exiting with a glass of wine.

It’s unclear of “Yonaguni” is part of Bad Bunny’s next full-length project or a loosie. You can stream the track now on all major streaming platforms, and check out its official video above.

The song arrives exactly a week after Bad Bunny shared “100 Millones,” featuring fellow Puerto Rican Luar La L.