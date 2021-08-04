Megan Thee Stallion took the Lollapalooza stage this past weekend and put on an amazing performance for the roughly 100,000 people who attended the festival. Meg wasn’t the only one who put on a show, either.

Social media went wild after a video surfaced of the ASL interpreter putting her all in translating Megan and Cardi B’s song “WAP.”

The interpreter, whose social media handle is Kelly4access, took to Instagram to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and positive feedback and then amplified other ASL translates pages that people should check out.

“If you’re new to my page you’ll quickly see this is a space meant to amplify the work of Deaf creators and to provide access to social media content for the Deaf community,” the post read. “I’m a hearing interpreter so I do not teach. In this post I will direct you to some amazing Deaf ASL teachers, Deaf influencers, and other Deaf content creators.”

Kelly went on to implore people to learn more about the Deaf community.

“Thanks for the love on my page from hearing people but I’m just an interpreter passionate about providing access to a community I love and have learned everything from,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Kelly then linked to several different pages for people to visit of other ASL translate. Check that out in her post above.