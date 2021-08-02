Ariana Grande knows there’s only one for this pandemic to end.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Sunday to urge her millions of Arianators and followers alike to get their COVID-19 jabs, with the Delta Variant surging in the U.S and around the world. Grande posted a selfie which she captioned “vaxxed n masked.” She also shared a “gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible.” Currently, anybody over the age of 12 can get vaccinated in the U.S.

“This thing is not yet over,” Grande added. “Sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far… we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates !”

The singer—who recently teased her debut on NBC’s “The Voice” with a trailer, and was announced as the headliner for a new Fortnite concert series—continued her post by writing that a “vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.” She also shared a link to the John Hopkins Medicine website so followers can get some more info if need be.

“All great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated… save a life or two. who knows,” she explained.

Since the start of the pandemic, the CDC has recorded 610,000 U.S. COVID deaths to date, while 164 million people have been fully vaccinated.