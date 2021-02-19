After recruiting Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion for the “34 + 35” remix video, Ariana Grande has dropped off the deluxe edition of her Positions album.

Beefing up the tracklist from 14 songs to 19, the deluxe edition features the previously released remix, a new interlude entitled “Some Like U,” and three other songs.

The original release of Positions came back in October of last year, producing the singles “34 + 35” and the title track. Among the contributions to the record were Doja Cat, the Weeknd, and Ty Dolla Sign. In the lead-up to the release of the deluxe edition, Grande teased that it would include five additional tracks including the remix of “34 + 35.” She also shared a number of tantalizing previews earlier this week, further teasing her fans.

The original version of the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by moving 174,000 equivalent album units. “hello / thank u. i know these things aren’t v important on the grand scheme of things but when they do happen i feel it’s important to express gratitude for your love and support,” Grande wrote of the accomplishment at the time. “so i am indeed rambling today. sry. this is my favorite album yet and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can’t even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much.”

Shortly after the release of Positions in October, Grande announced that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Check out the deluxe edition of Positions above via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms.