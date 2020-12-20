After stepping on some of the biggest stages in the world, Ariana Grande is ready to walk down the aisle.

Grande took to Instagram on Sunday where she revealed via a series of photos that she is now engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

"forever n then some," Grande captioned the photos containing pictures of her oval-shaped, diamond ring.

In March, reports surfaced of Grande dating a new man. Sources then disclosed to TMZ at the time that Grande and her new love interest have been seeing each other for "months." This mystery man turned out to be luxury Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Once the cat was out of the bag, Grande decided to go fully public with Gomez. He appeared in the video for Grande's single, "Stuck With U," that featured Justin Bieber. The 27-year-old also celebrated Gomez's birthday on social media with her fans. The couple even envisioned what their children would look like using a face-swapping program.

Congratulations to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez for starting this new chapter of their lives.