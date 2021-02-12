Ariana Grande keeps riding her Positions success. The pop star has found plenty of ways to juice her massive single “34 + 35,” dropping a futuristic video and a remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Now, that remix has a video of its own. Grande shared the new clip on Friday.

Grande has spent the last several days teasing the video. She shared on-set photos with Meg and Doja, as well as selfies and stylish black-and-white shots from within the mansion that serves as the video’s setting. The teasers made it appear that the trio were having a high-class, Lady Marmalade-themed sleepover.

The video comes one day after Grande dethroned herself at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. “34 + 35” beat out her album’s title track for the top spot. The remix visuals came to us a full week before Grande plans to drop an expanded edition of her album.

Grande has been busy away from the charts as well. The singer announced that she was engaged to 27-year-old Dalton Gomez back in December. Grande revealed her engagement in a series of photos on Instagram. She showed off her ring and captioned the photos with the phrase “forever n then some.”