Ari Lennox is calling out airport security in Amsterdam.

The Dreamville singer took to Twitter Monday morning to describe an alleged racial profiling incident, which she says led to her arrest.

“Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” Lennox tweeted. She went on to add, “They’re arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

A few other reportedly deleted tweets reposted by a fan show the singer writing that the woman involved was “evil.”

“Wow Amsterdam I’m horrified,” read one of Ari’s posts. “I was so happy to travel and this evil woman...I’ve never experienced racism so blatant.”

The tweets, shared by Essence, also suggested the incident that took place involved Netherlands-based airline KLM.

According to Reuters, Dutch military police at Schiphol airport claimed Lennox was held because she was allegedly drunk in public and aggressive toward an airline official.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel shared. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Van Kapel said police are investigating claims of possible threats made by Lennox during the incident, and that it is unclear how long she will be held in custody.