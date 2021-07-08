As clubs begin to open again, Ant Clemons and Kehlani arrive to revive the feeling of being too lit and missing your significant other with Ant’s new song “Section.”

As both singers sit in their sections and scroll through old text messages, they reflect on their hollow hearts over empty bottles of 1942 Don Julio. “Section” embodies the feeling of being in the club surrounded by other people but still being fixated on your person. Kehlani steps in to assist Clemons, delivering smooth vocals that emphasize how she doesn’t believe in “walks of shame,” feeling love fully and thoroughly without regret.

When talking about what it was like working with Kehlani, Clemons said they could relate because they were both trying to get over an ex at the time, bringing more life to the song.

“I had a lot of fun working on this record with Kehlani, she is truly such a light in this world,” he said. “Never a dull moment! When writing this song we were both thinking about those times where we were stuck on an ex when we were supposed to be living life.”

Clemons is preparing to take his Grammy-nominated EP Happy 2 Be Here on the road with a tour of the same name, with the first stop coming to Chicago on July 29. Tickets are on sale now with shows in over 10 different cities. He will also perform at Lollapalooza.

Listen to Ant Clemons’ new song “Section” featuring Kehlani below.