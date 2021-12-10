It’s a great day to be an Alicia Keys fan for two reasons—one for each side of her new double album.

Just a year after her last studio effort, Alicia, Keys has unveiled her new 36-track effort Keys, with assistance from Khalid, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Pusha-T, and Brandi Carlile.

The project is cut in half, outlined by an Originals side and an Unlocked side, with the first half being more piano-based. The Unlocked half is the Originals half sampled by superstar producer Mike Will Made-It to create something fresh.

“The keys have always been a part of how I express, how I play, and how people relate to me and the music,” Alicia explained on a recent 360 with Speedy Morman chat. “So in a lot of ways, it’s a homecoming…Altogether it’s called Keys, it’s kind of like a Sunday and a Saturday.”

Also in conversation with Speedy, Keys explained that she doesn’t want her fans to expect anything from the project, but rather to “unexpect everything.”

“I think it’s actually really clear, because people do love the piano side of me and they really love hearing songs and they love hearing copyrights and classic, timeless material,” she explained. “And for me, growing up born and raised in New York, I always have a duality, different sides in me, so I can never express myself in just one style.”

Check out Keys’ latest project below.