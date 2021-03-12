Still riding the high from his three Juno nominations, Toronto’s Ali Gatie just released his new single “Can’t Let You Go.” The soulful ballad is the first single from his upcoming EP, The Idea of Her.

Going between English and his native language Arabic, “’Can’t Let You Go’ is about a hopeless romantic holding on to a love that’s long faded,” Gatie says. “I wrote the song to describe the struggles of moving on and how impossible it may seem at times.”

The track is intimate and vulnerable in Gatie’s signature style, slowly burning as it reaches its choruses. The music video reflects this, as Gatie is supported by silk-draped dancers against a black and white backdrop. It’s simple and effective, just like the song itself.

Gatie was recently nominated for Juno Fan Choice alongside “Lie To Me” collaborator and TikTok star Tate McRae. He was also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for his album YOU.

The Idea of Her will drop on March 26th via Warner Records, and will feature collaborations with McRae, Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, and Marshmello.