Ali Gatie

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Ali Gatie who hurt you? album release x new single
Music

Ali Gatie Drops New Album 'Who Hurt You?' With Single "The Look" f/ Kehlani

The Toronto artist's major label debut album with Warner Who Hurt You?' arrives with a seductive single that hears him fall under Kehlani's spell.

Bianca Thompson1436 days ago
A blue-tinted photo of Ali Gatie in a jean jacket, standing against a brick wall
Music

Ali Gatie Will Catch You in Your Feelings on "Crying in the Rain"

After releasing single "Perfect" last month, Toronto's Ali Gatie shares his latest track "Crying in the Rain," an airy blend of pop and R&amp;B.

Sydney Brasil1597 days ago
The cover art for 'The Idea of Her' by Ali Gatie.
Music

Ali Gatie Releases 'The Idea of Her' f/ Ty Dolla Sign and Marshmello

Out via Warner Records, The Idea of Her features collaborations "Do You Believe" with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as "Lie To Me" with Tate McRae.

Sydney Brasil1939 days ago
Ali Gatie poses against orange backdrop for new single "Can't Let You Go"
Music

Ali Gatie Announces New EP With Soulful Single "Can't Let You Go"

Slow-burning and soulful, Gatie's new single "Can't Let You Go" is the first track he's shared off his new EP The Idea of Her, following his Juno nominations.

Sydney Brasil1954 days ago
alie gatie and alessia cara pose in front of car
Music

Ali Gatie Calls Up Alessia Cara for New Track "Welcome Back"

It's the first time the Toronto pop phenom has ever collaborated with another artist.

Coleman Molnar2129 days ago
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