Featured
This month’s roundup of Canadian releases is all about the fresh sounds bringing us into a new season. Here are the best homegrown bangers of March.Sumiko Wilson
The Canadian streaming sensation talks about his upcoming album, his Arab Muslim background, and working with XO CEO Wassim "Sal" Slaiby.Ehmer Asim
Life
Potential Witnesses to Multi-Million Dollar Jewel Heist Distracted by Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Presence Nearby
Belgian movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme reportedly indirectly aided jewel thieves in pulling off a “mind-boggling heist” because he’s so distracting.Joe Price
We’re taking a look back at The Must-See Action Movies from the Stars of The Expendables 2.Jason Serafino