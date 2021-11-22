Opening week numbers for Adele’s long-awaited fourth studio album album, 30, project the global superstar will deliver the biggest debut of the year.

While Adele’s latest feat won’t rival that of its predecessor, 25, which set the all-time opening week record with 3.38 million copies sold, her new LP is expected to debut with 800-850K in equivalent album units (according to Hits Daily Double), earning the singer the biggest opening since Taylor Swift’s 2020 LP folklore. Hits Daily Double also notes that about 500K of total consumption comes from pure sales.

Adele’s impending massive debut follows Taylor Swift’s recent chart success, who scored both a No. 1 album and No. 1 single for Red (Taylor’s Version) and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” respectively.

Released last Friday, 30 features the previously released No. 1 single “Easy On Me,” as well as production from Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, and Shellback. The 12-track project chronicles Adele’s experience with divorce, which the singer said left her feeling “embarrassed” and “devastated.”

“Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work,” she told Rolling Stone. “It fucking devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

Adele’s new album is available to stream now on all major platforms.