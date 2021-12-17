Aaliyah’s new song “Poison” with The Weeknd is here, via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire.

The track serves as the first single for Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable, which will be shared in 2022. Credits for the first official new Aaliyah release in more than a decade includes production from DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, writing contributions from The Weeknd and the late Static Major, along with Mike Dean (mixing) and Shin Kamiyam (engineering) putting their touch on the record.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records, said. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

The release of “Poison” follows Aaliyah’s catalog hitting streaming services for the first time. Back in September, her 2001 self-titled record became available on DSPs, which includes the timeless songs “Try Again,” “Rock the Boat,” and “We Need a Resolution.”

Her album One in a Million arrived on streaming in late August, and Blackground Records 2.0 also re-released Romeo Must Die: The Album and Exit Wounds: The Album soundtracks in September.

Back in October, The Weeknd teased a number of “exciting features” he planned on sharing prior to his next solo album dropping. He’s since released music with Post Malone, Swedish House Mafia, Rosalía, FKA Twigs, and now Aaliyah.

Stream “Poison” below. It’s also available to stream for free on the Music360 app.



