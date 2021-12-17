FKA Twigs is back with more music.

On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter released the official video for “Tears in the Club,” her highly anticipated single featuring The Weeknd. FKA Twigs announced the record earlier this week on social media, writing: “Are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.”

You can check out the video via YouTube above.

“Tears in the Club” arrives less than a month after FKA Twigs dropped “Measure of a Man” with Central Cee. Shortly before the song’s release, she told fans she was preparing to release a mixtape that was “really deep, emotional, and honest.”

“I made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends,” FKA Twigs said on Discord back in October. “It’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.”

The mixtape will serve as the follow-up to FKA Twigs’ 2019 album Magdalene.