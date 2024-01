Coachella has released the full lineup for its 2024 festival.

Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat are headliners, and will all perform at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

The full list of performers includes Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, No Doubt, Jhené Aiko, J Balvin, Blur, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, and more.

Check out Coachella 2024's lineup below.