"Groove Therapy is my favorite collection of songs I’ve ever made," Magnus said in a press release. "I had so much fun making it, and I hope people have just as much fun listening to it."

On Friday (September 25), the 22-year-old Los Angeles singer, songwriter, and producer put out Groove Therapy, a seven-song project that includes his viral breakout hit, "Asleep Talking."

Magnus Ferrell, the son of comedy legend Will Ferrell , has released a brand new EP — check it out below.

The EP's title is not marketing — it's how Magus describes the music he makes. "I refer to it as groove therapy," he explained in an interview with Genius. "That's how I get my emotions out."

Groove Therapy is available on all DSPs. You can listen to it here.

While Magnus has been making music for a while now, he got a big boost earlier this year when his father played "Asleep Talking" during an interview on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's IMO podcast. From there, he became a viral sensation, and he's been nominated for Best New Artist at this year's MTV VMAs, which take place on Sunday (September 27) in Los Angeles.

Besides being the son of Will Ferrell and Swedish actress Viveca Paulin, Magnus is the grandson of Lee Ferrell, who played saxophone and keyboards for The Righteous Brothers. So it seems talent runs through the family.

Magnus Ferrell is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers. You can check out the tour dates here.