Casio G-Shock x NASA Watch Is Now Available on Complex

Casio's G-Shock line and NASA have joined forces on a collaborative watch that pulls directly from the visual language of astronaut flight suits, now available on Complex. G-Shock has spent decades building a reputation around precision and durability, the same qualities NASA demands of its equipment. The GWM5610NASA4 leans into that shared DNA with its orange colorway, a nod to the Advanced Crew Escape Suits worn by shuttle-era astronauts. It's a design choice that roots the watch in a specific chapter of space exploration history rather than generic space-age aesthetics.

On the technical side, the watch runs on Tough Solar Technology, which means it charges off both natural and artificial light, and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping, which syncs to radio signals from six transmission stations around the world for accuracy to the second. For a collaboration built around an agency that has always treated precision as non-negotiable, those specs feel appropriate rather than incidental.

Where to buy the Casio G-Shock x NASA GWM5610NASA4 Watch

If you’re looking to add a new timepiece to your collection, shop G-Shock on Complex.