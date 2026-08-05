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Casio G-Shock x NASA Watch Is Now Available on Complex

The astronaut orange-inspired G-Shock collaboration is available now on Complex.

Orange Casio G-Shock watch with a digital display, featuring "NASA" on the strap.
Casio

Casio's G-Shock line and NASA have joined forces on a collaborative watch that pulls directly from the visual language of astronaut flight suits, now available on Complex.

G-Shock has spent decades building a reputation around precision and durability, the same qualities NASA demands of its equipment. The GWM5610NASA4 leans into that shared DNA with its orange colorway, a nod to the Advanced Crew Escape Suits worn by shuttle-era astronauts. It's a design choice that roots the watch in a specific chapter of space exploration history rather than generic space-age aesthetics.

On the technical side, the watch runs on Tough Solar Technology, which means it charges off both natural and artificial light, and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping, which syncs to radio signals from six transmission stations around the world for accuracy to the second. For a collaboration built around an agency that has always treated precision as non-negotiable, those specs feel appropriate rather than incidental.

Where to buy the Casio G-Shock x NASA GWM5610NASA4 Watch

If you’re looking to add a new timepiece to your collection, shop G-Shock on Complex.

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