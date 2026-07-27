Fifth Harmony Spark Comeback Rumors With Cryptic Anniversary Post

Key Takeaways
- Fifth Harmony reignited reunion buzz with their first Instagram post in 10 months, a faded black graphic reading "Fifth Harmony" captioned "happy birthday to us. next week." just days before the group's July 27 formation anniversary.
- Ally Brooke’s "Can’t wait" comment under the post sent fans into a frenzy speculating about a tour or full comeback announcement, though nothing has been officially confirmed.
- The tease follows the August 31, 2025 Jonas Brothers tour stop where Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui reunited to perform "Worth It" and "Work From Home," with original member Camila Cabello notably absent from current reunion chatter.
Fifth Harmony have got their fans in a frenzy with a social media post that might (or might not) be teasing a comeback.
On Friday (July 24), the group's Instagram account shared its first post in over 10 months. Showing a faded black graphic with the words "Fifth Harmony" laid over the top, the caption read: "happy birthday to us. next week."
The post landed two days before July 27, which marks 14 years since the group was formed on Season 2 of The X Factor in 2012.
While the post could just be an acknowledgment of their 14th anniversary, the "next week" portion of the caption has got the internet talking. In the comments of the post, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke wrote: "Can’t wait💖," which spawned a lot of chatter.
"What does this mean?" one person wrote, while another said: "Can’t wait for what girl??!! Now I can’t wait!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍." A third person added: "TELL US WHAT’S GOING ON." Many commenters believe the group are about to announce a tour. However, it's not yet been confirmed.
The group's last major public moment came when all four members (Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui) reunited as surprise guests on the Jonas Brothers' Jonas20 tour stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on August 31, 2025, performing "Worth It" and "Work From Home."
The group's original lineup included Camilla Cabello, who currently doesn't appear to be a part of any reunion talk.