GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Fifth Harmony Spark Comeback Rumors With Cryptic Anniversary Post

Are Normani, Ally, Dinah, and Lauren about to head back out on tour? The internet thinks so.

Fifth Harmony.
John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Key Takeaways

  • Fifth Harmony reignited reunion buzz with their first Instagram post in 10 months, a faded black graphic reading "Fifth Harmony" captioned "happy birthday to us. next week." just days before the group's July 27 formation anniversary.
  • Ally Brooke’s "Can’t wait" comment under the post sent fans into a frenzy speculating about a tour or full comeback announcement, though nothing has been officially confirmed.
  • The tease follows the August 31, 2025 Jonas Brothers tour stop where Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui reunited to perform "Worth It" and "Work From Home," with original member Camila Cabello notably absent from current reunion chatter.

Fifth Harmony have got their fans in a frenzy with a social media post that might (or might not) be teasing a comeback.

On Friday (July 24), the group's Instagram account shared its first post in over 10 months. Showing a faded black graphic with the words "Fifth Harmony" laid over the top, the caption read: "happy birthday to us. next week."

The post landed two days before July 27, which marks 14 years since the group was formed on Season 2 of The X Factor in 2012.

While the post could just be an acknowledgment of their 14th anniversary, the "next week" portion of the caption has got the internet talking. In the comments of the post, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke wrote: "Can’t wait💖," which spawned a lot of chatter.

"What does this mean?" one person wrote, while another said: "Can’t wait for what girl??!! Now I can’t wait!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍." A third person added: "TELL US WHAT’S GOING ON." Many commenters believe the group are about to announce a tour. However, it's not yet been confirmed.

The group's last major public moment came when all four members (Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui) reunited as surprise guests on the Jonas Brothers' Jonas20 tour stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on August 31, 2025, performing "Worth It" and "Work From Home."

The group's original lineup included Camilla Cabello, who currently doesn't appear to be a part of any reunion talk.

Related Stories

(L-R) HYEIN, HAERIN, HANNI, and MINJI of K-pop group NewJeans attend the photocall for MUSINSA Pop-up Store Opening Ceremony on April 6, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
Music

NewJeans Teases Comeback as Quartet With Visuals Including Minji

NewJeans teased its return, including Minji but sans Danielle, with "2026 Summer of NewJeans" films and photos.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
Split image of three members of NewJeans. From left to right: Hanni, Haerin, Hyein. All of them have long dark hair, are standing on a stage against a pink background, wearing stylish crop tops and accessories.
Music

NewJeans’ Record Label Says K-Pop Group Is Preparing a 'New Musical Narrative'

Formerly a quintet, the K-pop girl group is gearing up for a return after a long hiatus.

Alex Ocho101 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Normani attends the The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 29, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

Normani Covers New 'Sports Illustrated Swimwear,' Confirms Upcoming Music

The vocalist hit Florida's Captiva Island for the sultry SI Swimwear photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App