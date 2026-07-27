Fifth Harmony Spark Comeback Rumors With Cryptic Anniversary Post

Fifth Harmony have got their fans in a frenzy with a social media post that might (or might not) be teasing a comeback.

On Friday (July 24), the group's Instagram account shared its first post in over 10 months. Showing a faded black graphic with the words "Fifth Harmony" laid over the top, the caption read: "happy birthday to us. next week."

The post landed two days before July 27, which marks 14 years since the group was formed on Season 2 of The X Factor in 2012.