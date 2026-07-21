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NewJeans Teases Comeback as Quartet With Visuals Including Minji

NewJeans teased its return, including Minji but sans Danielle, with "2026 Summer of NewJeans" films and photos.

(L-R) HYEIN, HAERIN, HANNI, and MINJI of K-pop group NewJeans attend the photocall for MUSINSA Pop-up Store Opening Ceremony on April 6, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image via Jun Sato/WireImage

NewJeans has reconvened with member Minji.

This week, the female K-pop group dropped a series of "2026 Summer of NewJeans" films and photos, hinting that Minji has rejoined fellow group members Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein.

Former member Danielle exited the group after her contract was terminated by ADOR during a legal dispute with the South Korean record label.

In April, Minji’s potential return was still described as "under decision," with a three-member reunion widely anticipated for the comeback. Months before, Hyein, Haerin, and Hanni were confirmed to be returning.

The road back was a long one. The original quintet announced their departure from ADOR at an emergency press conference in November 2024, temporarily rebranding as NJZ during the dispute in February 2025, and went on hiatus after the Seoul Central District Court blocked their independent activities in March 2025.

A court ruling ultimately sided with ADOR and rejected NewJeans’ claim in October 2025, although the decision cleared the path for the reunion. Their final performance as a five-member group took place at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025.

ADOR confirmed to The Chosun Daily that Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark, in April 2026 with staff and filming equipment.

"The visit to Copenhagen was part of the preproduction process to capture NewJeans' new musical narrative," the label said in a statement.

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