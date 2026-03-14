Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna's Home Sent Message to Ex-Husband About Her Beforehand

The woman who has been accused of shooting at Rihanna’s house on Mar. 8 had sent her estranged husband messages about the singer weeks prior to the incident taking place.

According to new court documents spied by TMZ, the accused woman, Ivanna Ortiz, sent Jed Valdez Sangalang an email about the singer, which read, “I need you to renounce Rihanna and confess that I’m better than her. Let it be done. You gotta let me know so that door can be closed.”

Sangalang claimed that he learned of Ortiz’s arrest for the shooting after he received emails and calls about her and her alleged role in it. He then attempted to shield their young child from the news, but another kid at school told their kid before he could.

In light of the situation, Sangalang has asked the court to grant him full custody of their child.

Ortiz was arrested on March 9th for allegedly shooting into Rihanna’s home. Following her arrest, her social media posts surfaced online in which she spoke disparagingly about Rihanna.