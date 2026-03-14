Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna's Home Sent Message to Ex-Husband About Her Beforehand

The woman who has been accused of shooting at Rihanna’s house on Mar. 8 had sent her estranged husband messages about the singer weeks prior to the incident taking place.
According to new court documents spied by TMZ, the accused woman, Ivanna Ortiz, sent Jed Valdez Sangalang an email about the singer, which read, “I need you to renounce Rihanna and confess that I’m better than her. Let it be done. You gotta let me know so that door can be closed.”
Sangalang claimed that he learned of Ortiz’s arrest for the shooting after he received emails and calls about her and her alleged role in it. He then attempted to shield their young child from the news, but another kid at school told their kid before he could.
In light of the situation, Sangalang has asked the court to grant him full custody of their child.
Ortiz was arrested on March 9th for allegedly shooting into Rihanna’s home. Following her arrest, her social media posts surfaced online in which she spoke disparagingly about Rihanna.
“Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at,” wrote Ortiz in one post.
In the Mar. 8 shooting, multiple rounds were aimed at the home, and at least one bullet hit the mansion. No injuries were reported in the incident, and it’s unclear whether ASAP Rocky or the children RZA, Riot Rose, and Rocki Irish were there.
Police responded to the scene at 1:21 p.m. when shots were reported to have been fired from a white Tesla, which sped off afterward. LAPD officers followed the suspect to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where she was apprehended.
According to multiple reports, the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle.
Ortiz’s bail has been set at $10,225,000.