Soulja Boy Challenges Kai Cenat to Boxing Match: ‘You a B*tch’

Soulja Boy has set Kai Cenat as his latest target after launching a series of hostile posts aimed at the popular streamer, including a challenge to settle their differences in the boxing ring.
Just days after celebrating his birthday, the rapper took to X with multiple messages directed at Kai, escalating what appeared to be an unprovoked online tirade as Streamer University 2026 continues without him.
In one post, Soulja Boy challenged Kai to fight, writing, "I challenge yo short pussy ass to a boxing match weak ass n***a @KaiCenat."
He followed that up with another message accusing the streamer of being a "clone."
"You a clone @KaiCenat they swapped u out with Diddy," Soulja Boy wrote.
The rapper continued firing off insults in additional posts, including one that simply read, "You a bitch @KaiCenat."
The posts quickly gained traction online, with the boxing challenge alone amassing more than 1.6 million views, while the "Diddy clone" accusation surpassed 2.1 million views within roughly a day.
Soulja Boy did not explain what prompted the outburst, and Kai Cenat has not publicly responded to the tweets as of this writing.
The latest outburst comes after Soulja Boy spent weeks trying to become part of Kai Cenat's Streamer University. When applications opened for the second edition of the creator boot camp, the rapper warned on X that there would be "beef" if he wasn't invited, saying he'd already let Kai "slide the first time." He later doubled down during a livestream, even suggesting his own "Rapper University" after realizing he might not receive an invitation.
Kai's Streamer University has become one of the biggest creator events online, with the inaugural edition drawing more than one million applications. The 2026 program is expected to feature roughly 150 participants and will once again bring aspiring streamers together for workshops, collaborations, and networking opportunities.