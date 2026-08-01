GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Soulja Boy Challenges Kai Cenat to Boxing Match: ‘You a B*tch’

The rapper unloaded on Kai Cenat in a string of social media posts, insulting the streamer, accusing him of being a Diddy clone, and daring him to step into the boxing ring.

Soulja Boy wearing sunglasses and jewelry, smiling; Kai Cenat in a star-patterned jacket, looking serious.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images), (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Soulja Boy has set Kai Cenat as his latest target after launching a series of hostile posts aimed at the popular streamer, including a challenge to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

Just days after celebrating his birthday, the rapper took to X with multiple messages directed at Kai, escalating what appeared to be an unprovoked online tirade as Streamer University 2026 continues without him.

In one post, Soulja Boy challenged Kai to fight, writing, "I challenge yo short pussy ass to a boxing match weak ass n***a @KaiCenat."

He followed that up with another message accusing the streamer of being a "clone."

"You a clone @KaiCenat they swapped u out with Diddy," Soulja Boy wrote.

The rapper continued firing off insults in additional posts, including one that simply read, "You a bitch @KaiCenat."

The posts quickly gained traction online, with the boxing challenge alone amassing more than 1.6 million views, while the "Diddy clone" accusation surpassed 2.1 million views within roughly a day.

Soulja Boy did not explain what prompted the outburst, and Kai Cenat has not publicly responded to the tweets as of this writing.

The latest outburst comes after Soulja Boy spent weeks trying to become part of Kai Cenat's Streamer University. When applications opened for the second edition of the creator boot camp, the rapper warned on X that there would be "beef" if he wasn't invited, saying he'd already let Kai "slide the first time." He later doubled down during a livestream, even suggesting his own "Rapper University" after realizing he might not receive an invitation.

Kai's Streamer University has become one of the biggest creator events online, with the inaugural edition drawing more than one million applications. The 2026 program is expected to feature roughly 150 participants and will once again bring aspiring streamers together for workshops, collaborations, and networking opportunities.

Related Stories

Soulja Boy and Kai Cenat
Pop Culture

Soulja Boy Announces 'Rapper University' After Asking Kai Cenat to Let Him Into Streamer University

One day after Kai Cenat unveiled Streamer University 2026, Soulja Boy went online demanding an invite — then announced his own competing program.

Trey Alston54 days ago
Soulja Boy with sunglasses and chains; Kai Cenat in a star-patterned jacket smiling.
Music

Soulja Boy Tells Kai Cenat 'We Beefin' If He's Left Out of Streamer University

The rapper playfully called out Kai Cenat after applications opened for the second year of Streamer University.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
Plaqueboymax in a blue hoodie stands in front of a backdrop with logos like VISA, Billboard, and sbe.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Addresses Sexuality Speculation During Emotional Streamer University Rant

The popular streamer defended self-expression, rejected the stigma around being gay, and urged his audience to stop judging others during an emotional broadcast from Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

Mark Elibert15 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
Pop CultureMario Lopez Posts Bizarre AI Video of Niece Eating Hot Dogs, Gets Roundly Clowned
4
StyleASAP Rocky Rescinds Offer After Artist Posts DM From Him Asking About Logo Work: 'Distasteful'
5
StyleA Beginner's Guide to Buying the Right Pair of Jeans
6
Pop CultureJonah Hill's Jiu-Jitsu Training Means He'd 'Annihilate' Anyone Calling Him Fat Guy From 'Superbad'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App