Soulja Boy Challenges Kai Cenat to Boxing Match: ‘You a B*tch’

Soulja Boy has set Kai Cenat as his latest target after launching a series of hostile posts aimed at the popular streamer, including a challenge to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

Just days after celebrating his birthday, the rapper took to X with multiple messages directed at Kai, escalating what appeared to be an unprovoked online tirade as Streamer University 2026 continues without him.

In one post, Soulja Boy challenged Kai to fight, writing, "I challenge yo short pussy ass to a boxing match weak ass n***a @KaiCenat."

He followed that up with another message accusing the streamer of being a "clone."

"You a clone @KaiCenat they swapped u out with Diddy," Soulja Boy wrote.