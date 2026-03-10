Kid Cudi Launches Twitch Channel: 'Who Knows What We'll Make'

Kid Cudi has stepped into the world of livestreaming with the launch of his own Twitch channel — check it out here. Launching the channel on Tuesday (March 10), Cudi's first stream saw him bring viewers into a live studio session, giving them a glimpse of what his music-making process is like. According to a press release, Cudi "plans to stream consistently" as he prepares for his upcoming Rebel Ragers tour, which kicks off on April 28 in Phoenix.

Sharing news of the Twitch stream on his Instagram, Cudi told his followers that he started the channel because he’s always "dreamed of being a fly on the wall" in some of his favorite artists sessions, and so he wanted to give that opportunity to his own fans. "Who knows what we'll make, who knows who will show up, get ready. U just got a ticket into my world. Welcome," his caption said. Kid Cudi's massive upcoming 30-city tour will feature guest appearances from M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius, and will stop in popular locations such as Atlanta, Los Angeles and Toronto, before wrapping up in Chula Vista, Arizona, on June 27. With his new channel, Cudi has unlocked yet another form of creative expression that he’s been on a journey to discover lately. Earlier this year, he announced that he did a stand-up comedy set by sharing pictures from his first-ever show. "Sooo this happened!!! Did stand up last night for the first time and holy fuck it was ELECTRIC!!!" wrote Cudi about the show at Mi’s Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica. "Hearing people laughing their asses off and enjoying my set really touched my heart man 🥹 I was maaaaad nervous, this was another type of nervousness I hadn't felt before."