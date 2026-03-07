50 Cent Fails in Attempt to Get Quick Win in $1 Million Lawsuit Against Ex

50 Cent’s attempt to get a million dollars out of his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, won’t happen thanks to a legal ruling in a New York commercial court — for now.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, a judge in Manhattan refused to give 50 Cent’s G-Unit Books company an automatic default judgment after Tompkins missed deadlines to respond to the $1 million lawsuit over her agreement for life rights.

In the ruling, the court decided that Tompkins established a “reasonable excuse” as to why she hadn’t responded — namely that she doesn’t live at any of the three addresses at which Fif’s lawyers tried to serve her.

In addition, Judge Robert Reed said, Tompkins established that she did at least have the basis for a reasonable — “meritorious” in legal language — defense against the rapper’s claims.

As a result, Tompkins now has additional time to respond to the suit.