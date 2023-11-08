Yung Miami Points to Importance of Being Yourself When Asked How to Start Dating a 'Diddy Type'

Yung Miami is pointing to the importance of being yourself when it comes to trying to date a “Diddy type.”

The City Girls member was asked about her relationship with Diddy during a recent discussion with Catrise J for Billboard News, with the host asking for advice on the best approach to take for “bagging me a Diddy type.”

At first, Miami recalled, people were quick to tell her that she “wasn’t Diddy’s type,” an assessment that ultimately proved to be way off.

“People said that I wasn’t Diddy’s type, but clearly I am,” she said in the recent interview, which also featured her City Girls collaborator JT. “So I think that you just gotta be yourself, ‘cause people, they gravitate to what’s real. So many people try to be something they’re not. You just gotta be yourself. I’m just myself. I’m just that bitch. And that’s how you just bag a n***a.”